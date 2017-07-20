Dr. Raymond Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Diaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
-
1
Raymond A Diaz MD PC307 E Shore Rd Ste 2, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 233-2838
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Kind and inquisitive, Dr. Diaz was friendly and reassuring when listening and describing my symptoms. I highly recommend him for your Gastro needs!
About Dr. Raymond Diaz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346250024
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.