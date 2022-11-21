Dr. Raymond Demoville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demoville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Demoville, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Demoville, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Locations
Mid State Ent. LLC107 Glen Oak Blvd Ste 101, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 822-2177
Allan W Redash MD PC590 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 452-0048
Serenity Sleep Lab LLC1525 Hunt Club Blvd Ste 100, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 822-2177
Patient Partners LLC890 N Bluejay Way, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 575-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Demoville. He is very honest and will not do unnecessary surgeries. I trust him very much.
About Dr. Raymond Demoville, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1699770016
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demoville has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demoville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demoville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demoville has seen patients for Tinnitus, Otitis Media and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demoville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Demoville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demoville.
