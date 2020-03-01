Dr. Delpak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raymond Delpak, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Delpak, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texoma Medical Center.
Locations
1
Texas Foot and Ankle Consultants LLC399 W Campbell Rd Ste 103, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (321) 373-3442
2
The Orthopedic Group800 Plaza Dr Ste 400, Rostraver Township, PA 15012 Directions (412) 942-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent local podiatrist. Best in the business. Would trust him with both feet!!!! Comeon.
About Dr. Raymond Delpak, MD
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
