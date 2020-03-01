See All Podiatrists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Raymond Delpak, MD

Podiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Delpak, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Delpak works at Texas Foot and Ankle Consultants LLC in Richardson, TX with other offices in Rostraver Township, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Foot and Ankle Consultants LLC
    399 W Campbell Rd Ste 103, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 373-3442
    The Orthopedic Group
    800 Plaza Dr Ste 400, Rostraver Township, PA 15012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 942-7262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 01, 2020
    Excellent local podiatrist. Best in the business. Would trust him with both feet!!!! Comeon.
    Amal Hakki — Mar 01, 2020
    About Dr. Raymond Delpak, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972917961
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
