Dr. Raymond Decker Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (18)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Raymond Decker Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Decker Jr works at Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri
    2 Industrial Way W, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 542-4477
  2. 2
    Central Jersey Gastroenterology Associates PA
    535 Iron Bridge Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 462-7700
  3. 3
    New Jersey Hand Surgery
    780 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-9000
  4. 4
    Central Jersey Hand Surgery
    234 Industrial Way W Ste B200, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 542-4477

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 24, 2022
    I saw Dr Decker many years ago for a problem with my index finger and recently I’ve experienced numbness and tingling in my pinky and ring finger. Dr decker recently did cubital tunnel surgery on my elbow to release the nerve causing the problem. It’s only been a few weeks since surgery but I am very pleased with Dr Decker.my surgery went smoothly and dr decker has been very accommodating with post op visits. He’s a kind and caring dr. I would highly recommend him. Some of his front desk personnel could be a little nicer and not so rude and abrupt,however, they are not all nasty. I give Dr Decker 5 stars. Office staff a 3.
    L D — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Raymond Decker Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801880695
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Decker Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Decker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Decker Jr has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decker Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decker Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

