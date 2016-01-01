See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Raymond De Cuba II, MD

Sports Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond De Cuba II, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. De Cuba II works at Lisa Flores Lcsw P.A. in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Clearwater, FL and Wheeling, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Flores Lcsw P.A.
    3518 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 890-3140
  2. 2
    Turley Family Health Center
    807 N MYRTLE AVE, Clearwater, FL 33755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 467-2400
  3. 3
    Wheeling Hospital
    1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 243-3000
  4. 4
    Zaleski Orthopedics Inc
    10 Medical Park Ste 203, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 243-8630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Raymond De Cuba II, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427444207
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. De Cuba II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Cuba II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Cuba II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Cuba II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Cuba II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

