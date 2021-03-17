Dr. De Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raymond De Castro, MD
Dr. Raymond De Castro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. De Castro works at
Home Docs135 E Minnesota Ave, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 316-5439
Fhcp Asc - Orange City2777 Enterprise Rd, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-2550
Florida Health Care Plans Inc.1340 RIDGEWOOD AVE, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 676-7100
100% top-notch
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1104015932
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
2 patients have reviewed Dr. De Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.