Dr. Raymond Dattilo, MD
Dr. Raymond Dattilo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Flint Hills Heart, Vascular and Vein Clinic3905 Vanesta Dr, Manhattan, KS 66503 Directions (785) 320-5858
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr Dattilo and his staff are awesome!
About Dr. Raymond Dattilo, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- University Of Pennsylvanis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
