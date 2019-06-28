Overview

Dr. Raymond Dattilo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Dattilo works at Flint Hills Heart Vascular and Vein Clinic in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.