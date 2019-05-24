Overview

Dr. Raymond Cornelison, MD is a Dermatologist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Cornelison works at Southern Plains Medical Center in Chickasha, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.