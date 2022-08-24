Overview

Dr. Raymond Clifford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Clifford works at Peninsula Eye Center in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.