Dr. Raymond Chang, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond Chang MD
    102 E 30TH ST, New York, NY 10016 (212) 683-1221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Abnormal Thyroid
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Raymond Chang, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 39 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • 1043309990
Education & Certifications

  • NY Hosp/Cornell
  • Waterbury Hosp/yale
  • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raymond Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chang works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

