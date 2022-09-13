Overview

Dr. Raymond Chan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Chan works at Evergreen Family Medical Svc PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.