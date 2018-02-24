See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Raymond Chai, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Chai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Chai works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tongue Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Medical Group of Mount Sinai
    10 Union Sq E Ste 5B, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tongue Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Oral Cancer

Treatment frequency



Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
TransOral Robotic Surgery (TORS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raymond Chai, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1558526814
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Internship
    • UPMC - Presbyterian
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

