Overview

Dr. Raymond Chai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Chai works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tongue Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.