Dr. Raymond Chai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Chai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Chai works at
Locations
Beth Israel Medical Group of Mount Sinai10 Union Sq E Ste 5B, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chai and his front office staff are a breathe of fresh air in an otherwise nightmare facility. Mount Sinai Union Square is the McDonald's of healthcare now that the very corporate, very cookie cutter, very poor labor practice, Mount Sinai has purchased it and now has a monopoly on all the healthcare in lower Manhattan. So rare to find a good physician there. In Dr. Chai's office I forgot that I was in that awful facility.
About Dr. Raymond Chai, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1558526814
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chai has seen patients for Tongue Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.