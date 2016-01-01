See All Psychiatrists in Medford, MA
Dr. Raymond Cavanaugh, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (12)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Cavanaugh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Cavanaugh works at Arbour Medford Counseling Services in Medford, MA with other offices in Tewksbury, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arbour Medford Counseling Services
    100 George P Hassett Dr, Medford, MA 02155 (781) 393-4828
    Tewksbury Hospital
    365 East St, Tewksbury, MA 01876 (978) 395-5187

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Raymond Cavanaugh, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • 1033193032
Education & Certifications

  • AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cavanaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cavanaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavanaugh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavanaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavanaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

