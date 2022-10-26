Overview

Dr. Raymond Browne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Browne works at Mayfair Internal Medicine, LLC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.