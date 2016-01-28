Dr. Raymond Bologna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bologna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Bologna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Bologna, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Bologna works at
Locations
Center for Urologic Health LLC320 W Exchange St, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 860-8008
Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center1946 Town Park Blvd Ste 320, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 535-5177
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 535-5177
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was professional yet still friendly. The day of my visit all patients were treated with respect and as an individual. Care was taken to insure my privacy. Dr Bologna was nice and informative. He explained things to my satisfaction. I most definitely have and will continue to recommend Dr. Bologna and staff to others.
About Dr. Raymond Bologna, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bologna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bologna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bologna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bologna has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bologna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bologna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bologna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bologna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bologna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.