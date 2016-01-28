Overview

Dr. Raymond Bologna, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Bologna works at Center For Urological Health in Akron, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.