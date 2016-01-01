Dr. Raymond Biersbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biersbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Biersbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Biersbach, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and TriPoint Medical Center.
Locations
Tanglewood Park Physicians6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 571-7592
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raymond Biersbach, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083903595
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- TriPoint Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biersbach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Biersbach. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biersbach.
