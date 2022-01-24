Overview

Dr. Raymond Bakotic, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bakotic works at Raymond Bakotic DO in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.