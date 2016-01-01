Dr. Raymond Aldridge Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldridge Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Aldridge Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Aldridge Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Robert M Brown MD3 Hospital Park, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 891-3325
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
