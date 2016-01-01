Overview

Dr. Raymond Aldridge Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aldridge Jr works at Sterling Group Ear Nose & Throat in Moultrie, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.