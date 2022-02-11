Overview

Dr. Raymond Acus III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Acus III works at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH with other offices in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Hip Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.