Dr. Raymond Abdo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Abdo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Raymond Abdo, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Eureka, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Abdo works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Foot Specialists LLC521 N VIRGINIA AVE, Eureka, MO 63025 Directions (314) 849-7600
-
2
St. Louis Foot and Ankle, LLC.12152 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 849-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdo?
The doctor did a great took off part of my toe nail with no pain or needles which I worried about i hate needles.Great job doc
About Dr. Raymond Abdo, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1629076674
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdo works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.