Dr. Raymond Abdo, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Eureka, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Abdo works at Metro Foot Specialists in Eureka, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.