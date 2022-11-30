See All Podiatric Surgeons in Eureka, MO
Dr. Raymond Abdo, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Raymond Abdo, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Eureka, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Abdo works at Metro Foot Specialists in Eureka, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metro Foot Specialists LLC
    521 N VIRGINIA AVE, Eureka, MO 63025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 849-7600
    St. Louis Foot and Ankle, LLC.
    12152 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 849-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 30, 2022
    The doctor did a great took off part of my toe nail with no pain or needles which I worried about i hate needles.Great job doc
    William Mcpherson — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Raymond Abdo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629076674
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Abdo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
