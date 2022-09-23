Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Grogan works at
Locations
-
1
Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center At Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center7200 Cambridge St Fl 7, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grogan?
Dr. Grogan is amazing!!! I didn't know how bad I felt until after my surgery. If you have kidney stones or other calcium deposits, get your parathyroid hormone level checked, a simple blood test. If it's high, go see Dr. Grogan.
About Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124215074
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Northwell Health
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grogan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grogan works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.