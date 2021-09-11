Dr. Nassar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayane Nassar, MD
Dr. Rayane Nassar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Kingman Healthcare Center, Nmc Health, Southwest Medical Center, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Kansas Nephrology Physicians, P.A.1035 N Emporia Ave Ste 105, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-7285
- 2 712 N Klein Cir, Derby, KS 67037 Directions (316) 263-7285
- 3 750 N Socora St, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 263-7285
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Healthcare Center
- Nmc Health
- Southwest Medical Center
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was in stage 4 of kidney failure and was looking for a new doctor. She immediately got to work on getting me to stage 3. I also have CHF and COPD and she appeared knowledgeable about both and the medications I take and explained how all of this impacted my kidneys. Finally, a doctor that doesn't have tunnel vision and looks at the "big picture". She can be abrupt, doesn't always listen and in a hurry to leave but if I tell her I need more information she will provide it.
About Dr. Rayane Nassar, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1841429370
- LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
