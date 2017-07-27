Overview

Dr. Rayan Eshaghian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Eshaghian works at PIH Health Physicians in Whittier, CA with other offices in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.