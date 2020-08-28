Dr. Elkattah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayan Elkattah, MD
Dr. Rayan Elkattah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
1
Osf Medical Group - Endocrinology & Diabetes - Peoria1001 Main St Ste 400, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 683-9300
2
Heartland Health Services1800 N Knoxville Ave Ste A, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 680-7600
3
Osf Saint Francis Medical Center530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Directions (309) 655-3024Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr ElKattah is one of the most amazing doctors I have ever met in my entire life. He really took his time with me and was very knowledgeable for my needs. He has the BEST bed side manner I have ever encountered. I really am blown away at how kind and patient he was. You can tell he really cares. I wish all doctors were like him. He goes above and beyond and Dr ElKattah is definitely the best by far in my book I have ever encountered. I Strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Rayan Elkattah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1003128372
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
