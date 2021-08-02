See All Psychiatrists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Rayal Gorrepati, MD

Psychiatry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rayal Gorrepati, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gorrepati works at VNA Healthcare in Aurora, IL with other offices in Bloomingdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    VNA Healthcare
    400 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 892-4355
  2. 2
    Dr. Aimee & Associates
    1 Tiffany Pt Ste 105, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 980-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 02, 2021
    I Sure Hope that this Dr., Dr Gorrepati can meet all my requirements needed in order for me to manage my life.
    — Aug 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rayal Gorrepati, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114190949
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
    • Cooper University Hosp-UMDNJ
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rayal Gorrepati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorrepati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorrepati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorrepati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorrepati has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorrepati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorrepati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorrepati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorrepati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorrepati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

