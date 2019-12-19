Dr. Raya Massoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raya Massoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Raya Massoud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Lebanese University Faculty Of Med Sciences and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-8769
Key Neurology174 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 100, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 668-9380
Progressive Neurology2405 Whittier Dr Unit 100, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 799-7588
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Massoud is absolutely wonderful! I am a stroke and seizure patient. I have been under her care for several years and could not ask for better carel Yes, I would recommend her 100.
About Dr. Raya Massoud, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Neuroimmunology and Multiple Sclerosis-NINDS, NIH
- Johns Hopkins Neurology
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Lebanese University Faculty Of Med Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massoud has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Massoud speaks Arabic and French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Massoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massoud.
