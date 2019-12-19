Overview

Dr. Raya Massoud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Lebanese University Faculty Of Med Sciences and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Massoud works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.