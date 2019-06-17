Overview

Dr. Raymond Vandenhoven, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Vandenhoven works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies PC in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.