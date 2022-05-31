Dr. Ray Terrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Terrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Ray Terrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center, Georgetown Community Hospital, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Dr. Terrell works at
Locations
Jason Rasmussen MD Pllc1140 Lexington Rd Ste 203, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 570-3757
- 2 101 Bruce Professional Plz Ste B, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 498-1460
- 3 101 Brandon Way Ste B, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 498-1460
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Georgetown Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did an excellent job explaining my options with my wife and me. He communicates at your level. Very through. Staff is friendly and component.
About Dr. Ray Terrell, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrell has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrell.
