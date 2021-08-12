Overview

Dr. Ray Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.