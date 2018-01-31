Overview

Dr. Ray Silao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Silao works at Bio Family Clinic in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.