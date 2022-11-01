Overview

Dr. Ray Scardina, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Scardina works at UT Health in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.