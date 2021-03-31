Overview

Dr. Ray Sawaqed, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Southlake, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Sawaqed works at COOKIL-JOHN H STROGER JR HOSP OF in Chicago, IL with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.