Dr. Ray Romero, MD
Overview
Dr. Ray Romero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
West Shore Neurology, LLC94-216 Farrington Hwy Ste 203, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 680-0558
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most kindest Doctors I ever met. He diagnosed me with Myotonia Congenita when I turned 20. I live In Ohio, I hope to someday travel to Hawaii to see him again. He’s very trusting, kind and patient. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ray Romero, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
