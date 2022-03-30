Overview

Dr. Ray Romero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Romero works at West Shore Neurology, LLC in Waipahu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.