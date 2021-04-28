Overview

Dr. Ray Ramirez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez works at Chesapeake Surgical Specialists in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Sphincterotomy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.