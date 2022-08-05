Dr. Ray Montalvo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montalvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Montalvo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Ray Montalvo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
Locations
-
1
Family Dentistry at SouthWood1970 Gainsborough Dr Ste 2, Tallahassee, FL 32311 Directions (850) 655-6046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montalvo?
Like most people, I'm not a fan of getting dental work done. Recently, I needed a root canal and a few fillings. Dr. Montalvo and staff were very compassionate and knowledgeable. Despite being very nervous, I had a great experience. Highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Ray Montalvo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montalvo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montalvo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Montalvo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montalvo.
