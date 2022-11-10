Dr. Ray Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Matthews, MD
Dr. Ray Matthews, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
University of Southern California Cardiology1510 San Pablo St Ste 322, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6130
- Keck Hospital of USC
He listens, doesn’t rush and very personable. I received great care and just referred a friend to him.
About Dr. Ray Matthews, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104810076
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
