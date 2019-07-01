Overview

Dr. Ray Kim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Kim works at Ray H Kim DPM in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.