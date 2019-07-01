Dr. Ray Kim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Kim, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ray Kim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Barry Drossner PA9692 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 435-8644
-
2
Kim Foot And Ankle Center7171 Coral Way Ste 311, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 596-5355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
He’s the best doctor. Thanks to his knowledge and surgery I was able to walk!!! He’s an angel put on earth. HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR RAY KIM!!!!
About Dr. Ray Kim, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821017799
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.