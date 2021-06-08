Overview

Dr. Ray Keate, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Quinton, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Keate works at Ob/Gyn Associates in Quinton, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA and Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.