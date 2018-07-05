Dr. Ray Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ray Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Arizona Dermatology Group830 Ainsworth Dr, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 776-0325
- 2 203 S Candy Ln Ste 14, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 639-3387
- 3 2820 N Glassford Hill Rd Ste 107, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 772-8553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Professional, smart, surgically skilled, thoughtful, and kind. Dr. R Johnson’s competence put me at ease immediately. He actually stops to think-not just cookbook response. The staff from receptionist all the way to the top was outstanding. I felt they were prepared to do whatever was necessary or even possible to help me. I have a medical background so feel positioned to state-they deserve the 110% award. The kindness was an extra bonus.
About Dr. Ray Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629099072
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
