Dr. Ray James Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ray James Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Riverside Gastroenterology Specialists - Newport News101 Philip Roth St, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 599-6333
Riverside Urology Specialists - Hampton850 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 2000, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 599-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. I have a family history of colon cancer and Dr. James has been proactive in screening and treating reoccurring polyps. That I have lived 30 years longer than my parent that died of colon cancer testifies to the excellent care I am given with Dr. James.
About Dr. Ray James Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265436521
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James Jr has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. James Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.