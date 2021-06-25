Dr. Ray Horwitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Horwitz, DO
Overview
Dr. Ray Horwitz, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Horwitz works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Psychological Associates990 Hammond Dr Ste 575, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 394-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horwitz?
Always very friendly, scheduling for me was never a problem. I always enjoy my sessions with the Dr. I have been seeing him for 10+years. I have referred a couple other people I know that have struggled at times and they all have been very pleased.
About Dr. Ray Horwitz, DO
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1376640953
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horwitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horwitz works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Horwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.