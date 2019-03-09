See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Vernon Hills, IL
Dr. Ray Helms, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ray Helms, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ray Helms, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.

Dr. Helms works at Heart Rhythm Mgmt Lake County in Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Rhythm Management of Lake County
    6 E Phillip Rd Ste 1109, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 816-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Vista Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Third Degree Heart Block
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Third Degree Heart Block
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Helms?

    Mar 09, 2019
    AWESOME! -- Dr Helms is down to earth, knowledgeable, and caring. He takes the time to explain things well. I would recommend him to anyone.
    — Mar 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ray Helms, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ray Helms, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Helms to family and friends

    Dr. Helms' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Helms

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ray Helms, MD.

    About Dr. Ray Helms, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316086879
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ray Helms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Helms works at Heart Rhythm Mgmt Lake County in Vernon Hills, IL. View the full address on Dr. Helms’s profile.

    Dr. Helms has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Helms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ray Helms, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.