Dr. Ray Glendrange, MD
Overview
Dr. Ray Glendrange, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Glendrange works at
Locations
Riverside Eye Specialists Medical Group Inc.4605 Brockton Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 686-4911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Glendrange for several years and he is awesome. He is always friendly, explains what is going on and answers any questions I had. My ONLY issue is when my pharmacy called to refill a prescription, his staff let it fall thru the cracks. I called the office as the pharmacist was told " I had not been seen in the office in a LONG time". When she checked, I had been there June 10th. She said she would forward that to the clerk and get my drops refilled. Well, here it is the weekend, no drops, no refill and office closed. I am sure the Doctor when I go see him Monday will not be a happy person.
About Dr. Ray Glendrange, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164484507
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glendrange has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glendrange accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glendrange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glendrange has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glendrange on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glendrange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glendrange.
