Dr. Ray Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Ray Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Dr. Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alpharetta Psychiatric Services, P.c.1105 Upper Hembree Rd Ste C, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 573-3282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr. Davis has been my doctor for ten years. I am very comfortable talking to him about anything. He actually listens when I tell him a certain medication is or is not helpful and will adjust accordingly He is respectful and I have referred people to him.
About Dr. Ray Davis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1134345895
Education & Certifications
- McGill University
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Spring Hill College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.