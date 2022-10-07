Dr. Ray Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ray Chu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
Cedars-Sinai Neuro-oncology Department127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA patient. It is also referred to as "the suicude disease" because , as in the words of Harvard Medical School, "it is the most excruciating affliction that can befall a human being". There exists a suicide factor with the affliction, because the patient has no other option once medical management fails or medication requirements reach dangerous levels. Dr. CHU successfully performed microvascular decompression of my trigeminal nerve and gave me my life back. I don't imagine he even knows that. That was at Cedars Sinai 12 years ago. My name is Linda Wright and I highly recommend this talented surgeon. Linda Wright RathboneMemorial@aol.com
About Dr. Ray Chu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1285603860
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.