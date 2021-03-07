See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Ray Chan, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Ray Chan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chan works at Eye Care Associates in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ray Chan. M.d. Pllc
    Ray Chan. M.d. Pllc
1329 E Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76010
(817) 265-2672

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 07, 2021
    great very good humor type guy, very smart.
    About Dr. Ray Chan, MD

    Ophthalmology
    28 years of experience
    English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
    1548268162
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Baylor University Medical Center
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    New Jersey Institute of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ray Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chan speaks Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

