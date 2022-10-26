Dr. Ray Bollin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Bollin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ray Bollin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springdale, AR.
Locations
Sunset Avenue Dental3617 W Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 336-0373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bollin extracted teeth and provided new dentures for me in a very timely manner. I have never had a more painless extraction. Even the numbing was pain free and that is the part that I fear the most. His staff was friendly and professional. I don’t have a single suggestion to improve their service. I will recommend him to anyone that needs a dentist.
About Dr. Ray Bollin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1477693018
