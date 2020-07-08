Overview

Dr. Ray Balyeat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Balyeat works at The Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.