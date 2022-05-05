See All Family Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD

General Medical Practice
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    202 FM 1346, San Antonio, TX 78263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 253-5099
  2. 2
    Complete Care
    2619 SW Military Dr Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 704-1777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Altamirano?

    May 05, 2022
    I am 60 years old, Dr A reminds me of an old school doctor, one that cares about his patients and not just the bottom line. Best bedside manner I've had!
    Father Frank Bellino — May 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Altamirano to family and friends

    Dr. Altamirano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Altamirano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD.

    About Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD

    Specialties
    • General Medical Practice
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609022847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altamirano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altamirano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altamirano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altamirano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altamirano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altamirano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.