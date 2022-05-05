Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altamirano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD
Overview
Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 202 FM 1346, San Antonio, TX 78263 Directions (830) 253-5099
Complete Care2619 SW Military Dr Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 704-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am 60 years old, Dr A reminds me of an old school doctor, one that cares about his patients and not just the bottom line. Best bedside manner I've had!
About Dr. Ray Altamirano, MD
- General Medical Practice
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609022847
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
