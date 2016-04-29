Overview

Dr. Ray Allen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS and Oxford, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.